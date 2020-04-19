Trillium Therapeutics Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 158.7% Upside

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. found using ticker (TRIL) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 14.17 and 7.87 with a mean TP of 11.02. Now with the previous closing price of 4.26 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 158.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.4 while the 200 day moving average is 2.25. The company has a market cap of $354m. Visit the company website at: http://www.trilliumtherapeutics.com

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase Ib clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; and TTI-2341, an epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which is in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

