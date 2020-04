Trillium Therapeutics Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 147.1% Upside

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. with ticker code (TRIL) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14.17 and 7.87 and has a mean target at 11.02. With the stocks previous close at 4.46 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 147.1%. The 50 day MA is 4.34 and the 200 day moving average is 2.17. The market cap for the company is $395m. Find out more information at: http://www.trilliumtherapeutics.com

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase Ib clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; and TTI-2341, an epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which is in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

