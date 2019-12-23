Trifast plc 7% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Trifast plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:TRI) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Trifast plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 200 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 7.0% from the opening price of 187 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 16 points and decreased 7.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 242 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 149 GBX.

Trifast plc has a 50 day moving average of 174.76 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 204.11. There are currently 122,366,526 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 55,396. Market capitalisation for LON:TRI is £227,601,738 GBP.