Trifast plc 19.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Trifast plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:TRI) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Trifast plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 110 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 19.8% from today’s opening price of 91.82 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 51.18 points and decreased 93.18 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 242 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 89 GBX.

Trifast plc has a 50 day moving average of 155.35 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 184.30. There are currently 122,616,092 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 482,852. Market capitalisation for LON:TRI is £116,485,287 GBP.

