Tri Pointe Homes – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.8% Upside

Tri Pointe Homes with ticker code (TPH) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 17 and has a mean target at 22.25. Now with the previous closing price of 14.85 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 49.8%. The 50 day MA is 16.6 while the 200 day moving average is 19.7. The market cap for the company is $1,557m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.tripointehomes.com

The potential market cap would be $2,333m based on the market concensus.

Tri Pointe Homes engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, its operations consisted of 112 active selling communities and 41,675 owned or controlled lots. The company sells its homes through own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. It also provides financial services, such as mortgage financing, title and escrow, and property and casualty insurance agency services. The company was formerly known as TRI Pointe Group and changed its name to Tri Pointe Homes in January 2021. Tri Pointe Homes was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.