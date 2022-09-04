Tri Pointe Homes – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.3% Upside

Tri Pointe Homes with ticker code (TPH) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 20 with a mean TP of 24.17. With the stocks previous close at 17.11 this would imply there is a potential upside of 41.3%. The day 50 moving average is 18.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.52. The company has a market cap of $1,723m. Company Website:https://www.tripointehomes.com

The potential market cap would be $2,434m based on the market concensus.

Tri Pointe Homes engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, its operations consisted of 112 active selling communities and 41,675 owned or controlled lots. The company sells its homes through own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. It also provides financial services, such as mortgage financing, title and escrow, and property and casualty insurance agency services. The company was formerly known as TRI Pointe Group and changed its name to Tri Pointe Homes in January 2021. Tri Pointe Homes was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.