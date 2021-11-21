Tri Pointe Homes – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.4% Upside

Tri Pointe Homes found using ticker (TPH) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 40 and 25 with a mean TP of 31.71. With the stocks previous close at 26.34 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.43. The market cap for the company is $2,885m. Find out more information at: http://www.tripointehomes.com

Tri Pointe Homes engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, its operations consisted of 112 active selling communities and 35,641 owned or controlled lots. The company sells its homes through own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. It also provides financial services, such as mortgage financing, title and escrow, and property and casualty insurance agency services. The company was formerly known as TRI Pointe Group and changed its name to Tri Pointe Homes in January 2021. Tri Pointe Homes was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.