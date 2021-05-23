Twitter
Tri Pointe Homes – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.3% Upside

Tri Pointe Homes found using ticker (TPH) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 22 and has a mean target at 27.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 23.5 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.3 and the 200 day moving average is 19.96. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,751m. Find out more information at: http://www.tripointehomes.com

Tri Pointe Homes engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, its operations consisted of 112 active selling communities and 35,641 owned or controlled lots. The company sells its homes through own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. It also provides financial services, such as mortgage financing, title and escrow, and property and casualty insurance agency services. The company was formerly known as TRI Pointe Group and changed its name to Tri Pointe Homes in January 2021. Tri Pointe Homes was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

