TRI Pointe Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.0% Upside

TRI Pointe Group with ticker code (TPH) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 16 with the average target price sitting at 19.79. Now with the previous closing price of 17.36 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.0%. The 50 day MA is 17.1 and the 200 day moving average is 13.81. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,259m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tripointegroup.com

TRI Pointe Group engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, its operations consisted of 137 active selling communities and 30,029 lots owned or controlled. The company sells its homes through own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. It also provides financial services, such as mortgage financing, title and escrow, and property and casualty insurance agency services. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

