TRI Pointe Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.6% Upside

TRI Pointe Group found using ticker (TPH) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 17.5 with a mean TP of 23.64. Now with the previous closing price of 17.18 this indicates there is a potential upside of 37.6%. The day 50 moving average is 17.81 while the 200 day moving average is 15.93. The company has a market cap of $2,214m. Company Website: http://www.tripointegroup.com

TRI Pointe Group engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, its operations consisted of 137 active selling communities and 30,029 lots owned or controlled. The company sells its homes through own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. It also provides financial services, such as mortgage financing, title and escrow, and property and casualty insurance agency services. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.