Trevena – Consensus Indicates Potential 135.4% Upside

Trevena found using ticker (TRVN) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 5.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.23 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 135.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.37 and the 200 day moving average is 2.4. The company has a market cap of $344m. Visit the company website at: http://www.trevena.com

Trevena, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain. The company has a collaboration with Imperial College London to evaluate Trv027 in Covid-19 patients. Trevena was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.