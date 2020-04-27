Tremont Mortgage Trust – Consenus Indicates Potential 194.1% Upside

Tremont Mortgage Trust found using ticker (TRMT) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.5 and 2.5 calculating the mean target price we have 5. With the stocks previous close at 1.7 this indicates there is a potential upside of 194.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.49 while the 200 day moving average is 4.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $14m. Company Website: http://www.trmtreit.com

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Tremont Mortgage Trust was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Tremont Mortgage Trust is a subsidiary of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn