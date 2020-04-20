Tremont Mortgage Trust – Consenus Indicates Potential 185.7% Upside

Tremont Mortgage Trust with ticker code (TRMT) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 7.5 and 2.5 calculating the mean target price we have 5. Now with the previous closing price of 1.75 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 185.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.99 while the 200 day moving average is 4.65. The market cap for the company is $15m. Company Website: http://www.trmtreit.com

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Tremont Mortgage Trust was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Tremont Mortgage Trust is a subsidiary of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC.

