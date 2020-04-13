Tremont Mortgage Trust – Consenus Indicates Potential 163.2% Upside

Tremont Mortgage Trust with ticker code (TRMT) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 7.5 and 2.5 calculating the average target price we see 5. With the stocks previous close at 1.9 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 163.2%. The day 50 moving average is 3.51 and the 200 day moving average is 4.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $17m. Visit the company website at: http://www.trmtreit.com

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Tremont Mortgage Trust was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Tremont Mortgage Trust is a subsidiary of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC.

