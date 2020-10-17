Treehouse Foods – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.5% Upside

Treehouse Foods with ticker code (THS) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 47 with the average target price sitting at 56.6. Now with the previous closing price of 43.71 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 43.58 and the 200 day MA is 45.16. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,434m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.treehousefoods.com

TreeHouse Foods operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals. The Beverages segment offers broths, liquid non-dairy creamers, non-dairy powdered creamers, powdered drinks, single serve hot beverages, specialty teas, and sweeteners. The Meal Solutions segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups. The company sells its products through various distribution channels, including grocery retailers and foodservice distributors, as well as food manufacturers and repackagers of foodservice products. TreeHouse Foods was founded in 1862 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

