Treehouse Foods – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.0% Upside

Treehouse Foods found using ticker (THS) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 50 and 39 calculating the mean target price we have 42. Now with the previous closing price of 39.26 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.0%. The 50 day MA is 39.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 47.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,170m. Visit the company website at: http://www.treehousefoods.com

TreeHouse Foods manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups. The Snacking & Beverages segment offers bars, broths, candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, powdered drinks, pretzels, ready-to-drink coffee, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, specialty teas, and sweeteners. The company sells its products through various distribution channels, including grocery retailers and foodservice distributors, as well as industrial and export, which includes food manufacturers and repackagers of foodservice products. TreeHouse Foods was founded in 1862 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

