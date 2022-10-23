Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Treehouse Foods – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Treehouse Foods with ticker code (THS) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 45 calculating the average target price we see 50. Now with the previous closing price of 46.94 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.5%. The day 50 moving average is 45.8 while the 200 day moving average is 40.25. The company has a market cap of $2,683m. Visit the company website at: https://www.treehousefoods.com

The potential market cap would be $2,858m based on the market concensus.

TreeHouse Foods manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups. The Snacking & Beverages segment offers bars, broths, candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, powdered drinks, pretzels, ready-to-drink coffee, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, specialty teas, and sweeteners. The company sells its products through various distribution channels, including retailers, foodservice distributors, and co-manufacturers, as well as industrial and export, which includes food manufacturers and repackagers of foodservice products. TreeHouse Foods was founded in 1862 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

