Treehouse Foods – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.4% Upside

Treehouse Foods found using ticker (THS) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 45 calculating the average target price we see 50. With the stocks previous close at 47 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 45.59 and the 200 day moving average is 40.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,616m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.treehousefoods.com

The potential market cap would be $2,783m based on the market concensus.

TreeHouse Foods manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups. The Snacking & Beverages segment offers bars, broths, candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, powdered drinks, pretzels, ready-to-drink coffee, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, specialty teas, and sweeteners. The company sells its products through various distribution channels, including retailers, foodservice distributors, and co-manufacturers, as well as industrial and export, which includes food manufacturers and repackagers of foodservice products. TreeHouse Foods was founded in 1862 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.