Treehouse Foods – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.0% Upside

Treehouse Foods found using ticker (THS) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 43 calculating the average target price we see 53.27. With the stocks previous close at 37.77 this would imply there is a potential upside of 41.0%. The day 50 moving average is 39.83 while the 200 day moving average is 44.34. The market cap for the company is $2,184m. Find out more information at: http://www.treehousefoods.com

TreeHouse Foods operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals. The Beverages segment offers broths, liquid non-dairy creamers, non-dairy powdered creamers, powdered drinks, single serve hot beverages, specialty teas, and sweeteners. The Meal Solutions segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups. The company sells its products through various distribution channels, including grocery retailers and foodservice distributors, as well as food manufacturers and repackagers of foodservice products. TreeHouse Foods was founded in 1862 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.