Treehouse Foods – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

Treehouse Foods with ticker code (THS) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 41 and 37 and has a mean target at 39.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.8 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 39.93 while the 200 day moving average is 41.7. The company has a market cap of $1,968m. Find out more information at: https://www.treehousefoods.com

The potential market cap would be $2,214m based on the market concensus.

TreeHouse Foods manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups. The Snacking & Beverages segment offers bars, broths, candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, powdered drinks, pretzels, ready-to-drink coffee, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, specialty teas, and sweeteners. The company sells its products through various distribution channels, including grocery retailers and foodservice distributors, as well as industrial and export, which includes food manufacturers and repackagers of foodservice products. TreeHouse Foods was founded in 1862 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.