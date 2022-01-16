Treehouse Foods – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.3% Downside

Treehouse Foods found using ticker (THS) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41 and 37 calculating the average target price we see 39.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 43.17 this indicates there is a potential downside of -9.3%. The 50 day MA is 39.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 42.88. The market cap for the company is $2,437m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.treehousefoods.com

The potential market cap would be $2,209m based on the market concensus.

TreeHouse Foods manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups. The Snacking & Beverages segment offers bars, broths, candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, powdered drinks, pretzels, ready-to-drink coffee, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, specialty teas, and sweeteners. The company sells its products through various distribution channels, including grocery retailers and foodservice distributors, as well as industrial and export, which includes food manufacturers and repackagers of foodservice products. TreeHouse Foods was founded in 1862 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.