Treehouse Foods – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.4% Downside

Treehouse Foods with ticker code (THS) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 38 with the average target price sitting at 41.86. With the stocks previous close at 44.23 this would imply there is a potential downside of -5.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 39.55 and the 200 day moving average is 37.97. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,488m. Visit the company website at: https://www.treehousefoods.com

The potential market cap would be $2,355m based on the market concensus.

TreeHouse Foods manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups. The Snacking & Beverages segment offers bars, broths, candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, powdered drinks, pretzels, ready-to-drink coffee, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, specialty teas, and sweeteners. The company sells its products through various distribution channels, including retailers, foodservice distributors, and co-manufacturers, as well as industrial and export, which includes food manufacturers and repackagers of foodservice products. TreeHouse Foods was founded in 1862 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.