Treehouse Foods – Consensus Indicates Potential -.6% Downside

Broker Ratings

Treehouse Foods found using ticker (THS) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 41 and 37 and has a mean target at 39. Given that the stocks previous close was at 39.24 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 40.11 while the 200 day moving average is 41.31. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,237m. Company Website: https://www.treehousefoods.com

The potential market cap would be $2,223m based on the market concensus.

TreeHouse Foods manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups. The Snacking & Beverages segment offers bars, broths, candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, powdered drinks, pretzels, ready-to-drink coffee, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, specialty teas, and sweeteners. The company sells its products through various distribution channels, including retailers, foodservice distributors, and co-manufacturers, as well as industrial and export, which includes food manufacturers and repackagers of foodservice products. TreeHouse Foods was founded in 1862 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

