Tredegar Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.7% Downside

Tredegar Corporation found using ticker (TG) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 17 and 17 with the average target price sitting at 17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.3 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.7%. The 50 day MA is 16.92 and the 200 day MA is 16.02. The market cap for the company is $584m. Find out more information at: http://www.tredegar.com

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the Sure&Soft, Soft Quilt, ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic films and fabrics for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands. This segment also provides thin-gauge films for bathroom tissue and paper towels; polypropylene films for industrial applications, such as tape and automotive protection; single- and multi-layer surface protection films for protecting components of flat panel displays used in televisions, monitors, notebooks, smart phones, tablets, e-readers, and digital signage under the UltraMask, ForceField, ForceField PEARL, and Pearl A brands; and specialty film-based components for a range of LED based applications. The Flexible Packaging Films segment offers polyester-based films for food packaging and industrial applications under the Terphane and Sealphane brands. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors. Tredegar Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn