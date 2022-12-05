Treatt plc 14.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Treatt plc with ticker (LON:TET) now has a potential upside of 14.1% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 780 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Treatt plc share price of 670 GBX at opening today (05/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 14.1%. Trading has ranged between 503 (52 week low) and 1,315 (52 week high) with an average of 115,030 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £417,113,753.



Treatt plc is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China and internationally. The Company operates through a single segment, which is engaged in the manufacturing and supplying innovative ingredient solutions for the beverage, flavor, fragrance and consumer product industries with manufacturing sites in the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s activities include sales, manufacturing, technical, information technology (IT) and finance. The Company offers flavored ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruit and vegetable extracts; aroma, natural and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice and floral ingredients. The Company’s subsidiaries include R C Treatt & Co Limited, Treatt USA Inc and Treatt Trading (Shanghai) Company Limited.







