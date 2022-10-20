Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Treatt plc 11.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Treatt plc with ticker (LON:TET) now has a potential upside of 11.8% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 680 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Treatt plc share price of 600 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 11.8%. Trading has ranged between 503 (52 week low) and 1,315 (52 week high) with an average of 128,064 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £345,657,484.

Treatt plc is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China and internationally. The Company operates through a single segment, which is engaged in the manufacturing and supplying innovative ingredient solutions for the beverage, flavor, fragrance and consumer product industries with manufacturing sites in the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s activities include sales, manufacturing, technical, information technology (IT) and finance. The Company offers flavored ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruit and vegetable extracts; aroma, natural and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice and floral ingredients. The Company’s subsidiaries include R C Treatt & Co Limited, Treatt USA Inc and Treatt Trading (Shanghai) Company Limited.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.