Travis Perkins plc 8.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Travis Perkins plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:TPK) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Travis Perkins plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 1582 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 8.1% from today’s opening price of 1464 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 72.5 points and decreased 50 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1841 GBX while the 52 week low is 1160.5 GBX.

Travis Perkins plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,627.62 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,441.89. There are currently 252,143,923 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,083,305. Market capitalisation for LON:TPK is £3,644,740,406 GBP.

