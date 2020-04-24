Travis Perkins plc 50.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Citigroup

Travis Perkins plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:TPK) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Citigroup. Travis Perkins plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Citigroup have set a target price of 1420 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 50.6% from the opening price of 942.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 34 points and decreased 629.4 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1841 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 573.8 GBX.

Travis Perkins plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,172.09 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,388.52. There are currently 252,143,923 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,555,206. Market capitalisation for LON:TPK is £2,589,518,089 GBP.

