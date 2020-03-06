Travis Perkins plc 40.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Citigroup

Travis Perkins plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:TPK) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Citigroup. Travis Perkins plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Citigroup have set a target price of 1860 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 40.4% from today’s opening price of 1325 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 268 points and decreased 229 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1841 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1160.5 GBX.

Travis Perkins plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,620.27 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,443.76. There are currently 252,143,923 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,135,294. Market capitalisation for LON:TPK is £3,305,606,830 GBP.

