Travis Perkins plc 35.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:TPK) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Travis Perkins plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg Bank have set a target price of 1500 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 35.6% from the opening price of 1106.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 21 points and decreased 41.5 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1841 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 573.8 GBX.

Travis Perkins plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,190.59 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,206.73. There are currently 252,143,923 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,005,902. Market capitalisation for LON:TPK is £2,754,672,358 GBP.

