Travis Perkins plc 27.2% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Travis Perkins plc with ticker (LON:TPK) now has a potential upside of 27.2% according to Deutsche.







Deutsche set a target price of 1,110 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Travis Perkins plc share price of 808 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 27.2%. Trading has ranged between 708 (52 week low) and 1,683 (52 week high) with an average of 1,437,343 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,691,574,028.



Travis Perkins plc is a distributor of building materials and products in the United Kingdom. The Company serves to the building, construction and home improvement markets. The Company’s brands include Travis Perkins, Toolstation, Keyline, and CCF. Its segments include Merchanting and Toolstation. The Company’s brand Travis Perkins provides products to trade professionals and self-builders. It provides building materials, landscaping materials, timber and sheet materials, painting and decorating, dry lining and insulation, doors and joinery, and hand and power tools. Its Toolstation is a supplier to the trade, home improvers and self-builders’ industry. The Keyline is the supplier of civils, drainage and heavy building materials. The CCF is distributors of interior building products to professionals within the construction industry. Its product range includes drywall, ceilings, external envelope, fire protection, flooring, partitioning and tools and accessories.







