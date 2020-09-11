Travis Perkins plc 26.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:TPK) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Travis Perkins plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg Bank have set a target price of 1430 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 26.3% from today’s opening price of 1132.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 82.5 points and increased 79.6 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 1841 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 573.8 GBX.

Travis Perkins plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,199.89 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,281.40. There are currently shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 691,177. Market capitalisation for LON:TPK is £2,855,529,927 GBP.

