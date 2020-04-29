Travis Perkins plc 2.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Travis Perkins plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:TPK) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Travis Perkins plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 1066 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 2.5% from the opening price of 1040.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 175.7 points and decreased 541 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1841 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 573.8 GBX.

Travis Perkins plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,131.67 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,384.89. There are currently 252,143,923 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,580,385. Market capitalisation for LON:TPK is £2,709,456,662 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn