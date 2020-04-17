Travis Perkins plc 13% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Travis Perkins plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:TPK) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ today by analysts at UBS. Travis Perkins plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 1040 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 13.0% from today’s opening price of 920 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 270 points and decreased 741.5 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1841 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 573.8 GBX.

Travis Perkins plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,243.67 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,397.66. There are currently 252,143,923 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,576,629. Market capitalisation for LON:TPK is £2,350,485,680 GBP.

