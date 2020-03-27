Travis Perkins plc 13.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Travis Perkins plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:TPK) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Travis Perkins plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 1100 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 13.3% from today’s opening price of 971 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 606.5 points and decreased 660.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1841 GBX while the year low share price is currently 573.8 GBX.

Travis Perkins plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,439.38 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,421.73. There are currently 252,143,923 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,482,153. Market capitalisation for LON:TPK is £2,332,331,287 GBP.

