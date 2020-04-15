Travis Perkins plc 11% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Travis Perkins plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:TPK) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Travis Perkins plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 1060 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 11.0% from the opening price of 954.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 52.2 points and decreased 684.7 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1841 GBX while the 52 week low is 573.8 GBX.

Travis Perkins plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,271.49 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,400.75. There are currently 252,143,923 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,566,358. Market capitalisation for LON:TPK is £2,325,271,288 GBP.

