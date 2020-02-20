Travis Perkins plc 10.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Citigroup

Travis Perkins plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:TPK) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Citigroup. Travis Perkins plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Citigroup have set a target price of 1900 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 10.4% from the opening price of 1721 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 81.5 points and increased 225.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1841 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1160.5 GBX.

Travis Perkins plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,638.31 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,430.41. There are currently 252,143,923 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 951,674. Market capitalisation for LON:TPK is £4,352,004,110 GBP.

