Travis Perkins plc -22.3% potential downside indicated by JP Morgan

Broker Ratings

Travis Perkins plc with ticker (LON:TPK) now has a potential downside of -22.3% according to JP Morgan.



JP Morgan set a target price of 800 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Travis Perkins plc share price of 978 GBX at opening today (10/01/2023) indicates a potential downside of -22.3%. Trading has ranged between 708 (52 week low) and 1,683 (52 week high) with an average of 625,132 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,112,342,442.

Travis Perkins plc is a distributor of building materials and products in the United Kingdom. The Company serves to the building, construction and home improvement markets. The Company’s brands include Travis Perkins, Toolstation, Keyline, and CCF. Its segments include Merchanting and Toolstation. The Company’s brand Travis Perkins provides products to trade professionals and self-builders. It provides building materials, landscaping materials, timber and sheet materials, painting and decorating, dry lining and insulation, doors and joinery, and hand and power tools. Its Toolstation is a supplier to the trade, home improvers and self-builders’ industry. The Keyline is the supplier of civils, drainage and heavy building materials. The CCF is distributors of interior building products to professionals within the construction industry. Its product range includes drywall, ceilings, external envelope, fire protection, flooring, partitioning and tools and accessories.



