TravelCenters of America Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.9% Upside

TravelCenters of America Inc. with ticker code (TA) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 32.75 with a mean TP of 37.55. With the stocks previous close at 27.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 38.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 28.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $393m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ta-petro.com

TravelCenters of America Inc. operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities. The company’s travel stores also offer packaged food and snack items, beverages, non-prescription drug and beauty supplies, batteries, automobile accessories, music and video products, fresh brewed coffee, hot dogs, prepared sandwiches, and other prepared foods, as well as laundry supplies, clothing, truck accessories, and various electronics; and parking space under the Reserve-It brand name. In addition, the company operates restaurants under the franchise agreement. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 271 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, TA Express, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brand names in 44 states in the United States, and the province of Ontario, Canada; 42 standalone restaurants in 12 states in the United States under the Quaker Steak & Lube, or QSL, Iron Skillet, and Country Pride brand names; and 3 standalone truck service facilities under the TA Truck Service brand name. The company serves trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. TravelCenters of America Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Westlake, Ohio.