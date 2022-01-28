TravelCenters of America Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.6% Upside

TravelCenters of America Inc. found using ticker (TA) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 77 and 32.75 with the average target price sitting at 60.95. With the stocks previous close at 44.31 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 37.6%. The day 50 moving average is 50.15 and the 200 day MA is 40.96. The market cap for the company is $639m. Find out more information at: https://www.ta-petro.com

The potential market cap would be $878m based on the market concensus.

TravelCenters of America Inc. operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities. The company’s travel stores also offer packaged food and snack items, beverages, non-prescription drug and beauty supplies, batteries, automobile accessories, music and video products, fresh brewed coffee, hot dogs, prepared sandwiches, and other prepared foods, as well as laundry supplies, clothing, truck accessories, and various electronics; and parking space under the Reserve-It brand name. In addition, the company operates restaurants under the franchise agreement. As of April 8 31, 2021, it operated 273 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, TA Express, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brand names in 44 states in the United States, and the province of Ontario, Canada; 42 standalone restaurants in 12 states in the United States under the Quaker Steak & Lube, or QSL, Iron Skillet, and Country Pride brand names; and 3 standalone truck service facilities under the TA Truck Service brand name. The company serves trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. TravelCenters of America Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Westlake, Ohio.