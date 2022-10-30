Twitter Linkedin Facebook

TravelCenters of America Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

TravelCenters of America Inc. found using ticker (TA) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 65 calculating the mean target price we have 75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 63.05 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 19.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 56.58 and the 200 day moving average is 44.63. The market cap for the company is $952m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ta-petro.com

The potential market cap would be $1,133m based on the market concensus.

TravelCenters of America Inc. operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company’s travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities. Its full and quick service restaurants are operated under the Iron Skillet, Country Pride, IHOP, Black Bear Diner, Fuddruckers, Bob Evans, Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits, Subway, Burger King, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Dunkin’ and Starbuck’s Coffee brands. The company’s travel stores offer general merchandise, including electronics, oil and additives, hardware and tools, clothing, and cab and bunk supplies; convenience products comprise cold beverages, candy, salty snacks, and sweet treats, as well as grocery items, such as meal solutions, pet supplies, and health and beauty products; and fresh food, pre-packaged meal solutions, snacks, freshly brewed coffee, cold fountain drinks, and gifts and regional souvenirs. In addition, it operates parking space under the Reserve-It brand name. As of May 5, 2022, the company operated 276 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, TA Express, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brand names in 44 states in the United States, as well as in the province of Ontario, Canada; three truck service facilities operated under the TA Truck Service brand name; and one restaurant. It serves trucking fleets and its drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. TravelCenters of America Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Westlake, Ohio.

