TravelCenters of America Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.0% Upside

TravelCenters of America Inc. found using ticker (TA) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 33 calculating the mean target price we have 35.5. With the stocks previous close at 31.14 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.0%. The 50 day MA is 24.24 and the 200 day MA is 17.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $448m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ta-petro.com

TravelCenters of America Inc. operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities. As of October 28, 2020, it operated 270 locations in 44 states and Canada primarily under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and TA Express brands; and 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet, and Country Pride. The company serves trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. TravelCenters of America Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Westlake, Ohio.