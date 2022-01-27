TravelCenters of America Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.0% Upside

TravelCenters of America Inc. with ticker code (TA) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 40 and 33 calculating the average target price we see 35.5. Now with the previous closing price of 31.14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.0%. The day 50 moving average is 24.24 and the 200 day MA is 17.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $448m. Company Website: http://www.ta-petro.com

The potential market cap would be $511m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

TravelCenters of America Inc. operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities. As of October 28, 2020, it operated 270 locations in 44 states and Canada primarily under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and TA Express brands; and 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet, and Country Pride. The company serves trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. TravelCenters of America Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Westlake, Ohio.