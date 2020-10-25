TravelCenters of America Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.7% Upside

TravelCenters of America Inc. found using ticker (TA) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 30 with a mean TP of 32. With the stocks previous close at 21.38 this indicates there is a potential upside of 49.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.14 and the 200 day MA is 13.42. The company has a market cap of $311m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ta-petro.com

TravelCenters of America Inc. operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities. As of June 2, 2020, it operated 265 locations in 44 states and Canada primarily under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and TA Express brands; and 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet, and Country Pride. The company serves trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. TravelCenters of America Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Westlake, Ohio.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn