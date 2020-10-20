TravelCenters of America Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.7% Upside

TravelCenters of America Inc. with ticker code (TA) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 32. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.38 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 49.7%. The day 50 moving average is 16.14 while the 200 day moving average is 13.42. The company has a market cap of $311m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ta-petro.com

TravelCenters of America Inc. operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities. As of June 2, 2020, it operated 265 locations in 44 states and Canada primarily under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and TA Express brands; and 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet, and Country Pride. The company serves trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. TravelCenters of America Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Westlake, Ohio.

