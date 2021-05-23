TransUnion – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.7% Upside

TransUnion found using ticker (TRU) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 116 and 85 with the average target price sitting at 100.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 91.83 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.7%. The day 50 moving average is 85.74 and the 200 day MA is 85.53. The company has a market cap of $17,220m. Find out more information at: http://www.transunion.com

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves various verticals, including financial services, insurance, healthcare, collections, tenant and employment, public sector, media, and other markets. The International segment offers credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, retail credit, insurance, automotive, collections, public sector, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves customers in approximately 30 countries and territories, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and India. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.