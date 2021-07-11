TransUnion – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.6% Upside

TransUnion found using ticker (TRU) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 127 and 106 and has a mean target at 117.8. Now with the previous closing price of 112.64 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.6%. The day 50 moving average is 108.65 and the 200 day MA is 98.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $21,778m. Visit the company website at: http://www.transunion.com

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves various industry vertical markets, including financial services, healthcare, insurance, tenant and employment, collections, public sector, media, and other markets. The International segment offers credit reports, analytics, technology solutions, and other value-added risk management services; consumer services, which help consumers to manage their personal finances; and consumer credit reporting, insurance and auto information solutions, and commercial credit information services. This segment serves customers in financial services, retail credit, insurance, automotive, collections, public sector, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves customers in approximately 30 countries and territories, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.