Transportadora de Gas del Sur S – Consensus Indicates Potential 71.4% Upside

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S found using ticker (TGS) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 9 and 6 with the average target price sitting at 7.56. With the stocks previous close at 4.41 this would imply there is a potential upside of 71.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.5 and the 200 day moving average is 5.26. The market cap for the company is $712m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tgs.com.ar

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2018, it served 6.2 million residential, commercial, industrial, and electric power generation end-users. It also provides operation and maintenance services for the natural gas transportation facilities. The Liquids Production and Commercialization segment produces and commercializes natural gas liquids, such as ethane, liquid petroleum gas, natural gasoline, propane, and butane in Argentina and internationally. The Other Services segment offers midstream services, including natural gas treatment, separation, and removal of impurities from the natural gas stream, as well as natural gas compression. It also provides services related to pipeline and compression plant construction, operation, and maintenance; and generates steam for electricity production. The Telecommunications segment provides telecommunication services for telecommunication operators and corporate customers. Its telecommunication network includes a microwave digital network with synchronous digital hierarchy technology and a dark fiber optic network. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is a subsidiary of CompaÃ±Ã­a de Inversiones de EnergÃ­a S.A.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn