Transocean Ltd (Switzerland) – Consensus Indicates Potential 87.4% Upside

Transocean Ltd (Switzerland) with ticker code (RIG) now have 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 12 and 0.1 and has a mean target at 2.08. With the stocks previous close at 1.11 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 87.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.57 while the 200 day moving average is 1.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $651m. Find out more information at: http://www.deepwater.com

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters. The company serves integrated oil companies or their affiliates, as well as government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn