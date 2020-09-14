Transocean Ltd (Switzerland) – Consensus Indicates Potential 149.0% Upside

Transocean Ltd (Switzerland) with ticker code (RIG) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 12 and 0.1 with a mean TP of 2.54. With the stocks previous close at 1.02 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 149.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.72 and the 200 day MA is 1.71. The market cap for the company is $606m. Find out more information at: http://www.deepwater.com

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters. The company serves integrated oil companies or their affiliates, as well as government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

